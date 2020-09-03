Okinawan Festival to be held virtually this weekend

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A popular festival in Hawaii will go on as planned, but with some changes.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Okinawan Festival will take place virtually this weekend. What can people expect?

Lynn Miyahira, president of the Hawaii United Okinawa Association, joined Take2 with details.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories