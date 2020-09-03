Okinawan Festival to be held virtually this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A popular festival in Hawaii will go on as planned, but with some changes.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Okinawan Festival will take place virtually this weekend. What can people expect?

Lynn Miyahira, president of the Hawaii United Okinawa Association, joined Take2 with details.

Latest Stories on KHON2