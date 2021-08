HONOLULU (KHON2) — A great opportunity for aspiring filmmakers is coming up and now is the time to apply.

‘Ohina’s 2021 Filmmakers Lab is looking for short screenplay submissions through August 20.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Joining the Wake Up 2day team with the details is Executive Director of ‘Ohina Gerard Elmore and filmmaker Déjà Cresencia Bernhard.

For more information, click here.