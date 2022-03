HONOLULU (KHON2) — Prices keep going up. The Oahu real estate market remains red hot after a record setting year.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Chad Takesue, Chief Operating Officer for Locations, joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the latest numbers and what buyers and sellers need to know.

For more information, view https://www.locationshawaii.com/.