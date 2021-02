If you are looking for new ways to save money on daily purchases, the latest trend isn't clipping coupons; it's cashback apps. By using certain apps shoppers can earn rewards, such as cash or gift cards, after making a purchase. However, before you sign up for one or more of these apps, be sure to do your research. Roseann Freitas, marketplace manager for the Better Business Bureau Northwest & Pacific, joined Wake Up 2day with the consumer alert.