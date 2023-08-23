They are your new Babe Ruth 13U World Series Champions! The boys from Oahu brought home the title this past weekend after edging out a team from Florida, 7-6 in Virginia. The Oahu Babe Ruth League Islanders finished the tournament with a 6-1 record. They joined Wake Up 2day to talk about their victory and how they feel.

Manager Rob Iopa was also there to talk about what makes this team so special. His son, Eli Iopa, was named the tournament MVP and was selected to the All-Tournament team, while Kanoa Naumu was also named to the All-Tournament team. Additionally, Levi Perry was named to the tournament All-Defensive team.

The ORBL Islanders roster includes: Hayden Ajimine-Dela Cruz, Joichiro Anderson, Cole Andrus, Zack Bagoyo, Brevan Blackwell, Luke Furutani, Chace Hamada, Eli Iopa, Tate Kobashigawa, Kanoa Naumu, Levi Perry, Gavin Puapong, Zayd Ramo Peyton Shimokawa, and Brady Yamauchi. The team was managed by Rob Iopa and assistant coaches Brent Shimokawa, Donny Kadokawa, and Keven Bagoyo.