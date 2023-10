HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service said that Hawaiʻiʻs dry season was the 8th driest in the last 30 years, and 2010 was the driest.

NWSʻs Kevin Kodama joins KHON2 to talk about out-of-season brushfires that can be expected.

He will also talk about lower water levels in catchments and El Niño’s impact on the increased large surf events along north shores, especially into the first two months of 2024.