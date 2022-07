HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawai’i is known for its great north shore surf but this past weekend, it was the south shore that saw gigantic waves.

It was a historic swell that had not been seen for at least 25 years. But why was it so historic? What caused it? And just how big were those waves?

Genki Kino, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service Forecast Office at UH-Manoa discussed the epic swell with us this morning on Wake Up 2Day.