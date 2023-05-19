There’s a new era beginning at the University of Hawaii Athletics Department. Craig Angelos was approved by the UH Board of Regents to be the university’s new athletics director. He will begin June 5. Angelos joined Wake Up 2day to talk about his plan and more.

Here’s more on Angelos, according to a UH news release:

Angelos has nearly 30 years of senior leadership experience in intercollegiate athletics and succeeds David Matlin. He previously served as the athletics director at Florida Atlantic University from 2003 to 2012 and as the number two person at University of Miami (Fla.), Indiana University, University of South Florida, Temple University and, most recently, Long Island University. UH President Lassner recommended Angelos to the BOR after a nationwide search.

“There is an excellent foundation of success here, one that includes maximizing the student athlete experience, graduating them with degrees and helping them advance to the next stages of their lives, fielding competitive teams and representing the community and state in a first class manner,” said Angelos. “In this new era of collegiate athletics, we will continue this tradition of success while also adapting to the changing landscape.”

Angelos has extensive experience overseeing student-athlete wellness and academic success, hiring head coaches, supervising men’s and women’s sports programs, Title IX and NCAA compliance and developing facilities including a 30,000-seat football stadium at FAU. He comes to Hawaiʻi with a proven track record in fundraising, securing corporate sponsorships and creating new revenue opportunities along with a deep understanding of the changing intercollegiate athletics landscape including NIL, collectives, transfer portal and conference realignment.