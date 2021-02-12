New survey addresses mental health concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new survey by the Hawaii State Department of Health revealed that 82% of respondents noted a mental health condition in the past six months. That includes anxiety, depression, loneliness or panic attacks.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

So what can you do to overcome this and take care of yourself? Kathleen Rhoads Merriam, DOH Mental Health Expert, joined Wake Up 2day to discuss what you need to know.

If you or someone you love needs crisis support, mental health resources, substance use treatment services, or help with COVID-19 isolation and quarantine, call Hawaii CARES at 1-800-753-6979 or text ‘ALOHA’ to 741741.