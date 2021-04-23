New reusable container program aims to help reduce waste on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a new way to reduce waste.

Zero Waste Oahu is launching a reusable container program called “Full Cycle Takeout.” It works similar to borrowing a book from the library. The program will allow you to take-out food using a reusable container. You’ll have to return the container at a drop off station within a certain amount of time, or you’ll be charged.

“By making something that can be used hundreds and hundreds of times, we’re minimizing that footprint and that’s the goal of this program, as well as accumulating in our incinerators and our landfills.” explained Nicole Chatterson, Zero Waste Oahu Executive Director.

The program starts on May 10 and will be available at Haleiwa Joe’s, Cosmic Kitchen, Rajanee Thai and Cholo’s.