New DHS Director discusses available help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Help is available for families during this time, but some might not even know it.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

There is assistance from the Dept. of Human Services, which has been keeping up with the applications for food and health assistance.

Cathy Betts, new director of the Dept. of Human Services, joined Take2 with the details.

Latest Stories on KHON2