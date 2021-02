HONOLULU (KHON2) — Who are you the people in your neighborhood?

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

If you would like to know what’s going on in your neighborhood or get involved and run for office, the Neighborhood Board Elections are coming up.

Lloyd Yonenaka, Neighborhood Commission Office Executive Secretary, joined us Wake Up 2day with what you need to know.

For more information, click here.