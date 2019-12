HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holiday season can bring a lot of joy. But for some, it can also be a time of isolation and loneliness.

The Navy Suicide Prevention Program aims to reduce suicides by developing resilient Sailors, supporting help seeking behaviors, and to better identify and support those in need because one suicide, is one too many.

Lt. Robert Torrison, Commander Navy Region Hawaii Suicide Prevention Program Manager, joined us this morning to talk about this important issue. ​​