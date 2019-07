HONOLULU (KHON2) — In Navy news, it’s all about training the next generation. The Navy Sea Cadets Program is all about teaching the youngsters about service, discipline and teamwork.

Lieutenant Junior Grade James Reyes, Commanding Officer of R.D. Stethem Battalion, Seaman Apprentice Conrad Morikone and Recruit Cadet Kalea Bond joined us for a preview.

For anyone interested in the Sea Cadets Program, email rdsseacadets@gmail.com