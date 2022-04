HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Navy reported another spill at the Red Hill fuel storage facility saying that “no more than 30 gallons” of a fuel and water mixture leaked on Friday raising more concerns about protecting our water resources.

Ernie Lau, chief engineer, and manager at the Board of Water Supply, joined Wake Up 2day to express his concerns.