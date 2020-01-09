Navy News: Wounded Warrior Program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Navy Wounded Warrior program is the Navy’s sole organization for coordinating non-medical care of seriously wounded and ill Sailors and Coast Guardsmen.

It provides individually-tailored assistance to optimize the success of the wounded warriors’ recovery and rehabilitation, including support to their families.

Margo Crane, Navy Wounded Warrior Region Program Director, and Operations Specialist First Class Robert Hunt, Navy Wounded Warrior Program Participant, joined us to discuss the Wounded Warrior Program. For more information, click here.