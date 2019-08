HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Hawaii recently returned home to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after completing its latest six-month deployment.

The crew was greeted on the historic submarine piers of Pearl Harbor by a bustling crowd of well-wishers and families, eager to welcome the sailors home after a successful deployment.

Commander Sterling Johnson, Commanding Officer of the USS Hawaii, joined us this morning to share some highlights of the trip.