Navy News: Lasing incidents on the rise

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Recently, there has been an uptick in lasing incidents with military aircraft, which can pose huge safety risks to both the pilots and communities where they fly.

It is important to bring public awareness to this issue and present some information on the risks, laws, and what folks can do to help.

LT. Connie Ramsburg, Aeromedical Safety Officer , Marine Aircraft Group 24 at Marine Corps Air Station, Kaneohe and Capt. Megan Albright, Pilot for the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268, joined us this morning to discuss this important topic.