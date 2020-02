HONOLULU (KHON2) — Every year, the Navy recognizes a command that has given back to the community in an outstanding way.

The fiscal year 2019 winner of the Bainbridge Award is Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific.

They’ve helped with everything from Special Olympics to the Aiea Bike Path cleanup. Command Master Chief Quentin Newsom and Chief Quartermaster Isac Awini from the Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific joined Wake Up 2day with details.