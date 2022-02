HONOLULU (KHON2) — February is National Spay & Neuter Awareness Month.

The Hawaiian Humane Society wants to get the message out, that both spay and neuter surgeries improve and save the lives of animals.

Thomas Hanns, a communication coordinator of the Hawaiian Humane Society joined us this morning with everything pet owners need to know.

For more information go to, www.Hawaiianhumane.org.