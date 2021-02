HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a big day for student-athletes across the nation as they commit to their college of choice for National Signing Day.

Here in the islands, Hawaii’s top playmaker and Cover2 Marcus Mariota Award winner, Campbell’s Titus Mokiao-Atimalala joined Wake Up 2day to talk about his decision to play football at the University of Central Florida.