HONOLULU (KHON2) — They can empower Hawaii’s keiki and adults through reading and inspire them with lifelong learning skills and confidence.

Today is National Bookmobile Day. PuaʻEna Burgess, Special Projects Manager at Hawaii Literacy, joined Wake Up 2day to discuss their programs. For more on Hawaii Literacy, view https://www.hawaiiliteracy.org/.