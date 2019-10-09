HONOULU (KHON2) — Hawaii residents that have been affected by mental illness will gather to stomp out its stigma at the National Alliance on Mental Illness Hawaii Walk.

The walk will take place on Saturday, October 12th at 8:00 A.M. at the Honolulu Hale Civic Grounds to raise awareness of mental illness while giving families an opportunity to learn and grow from their shared experiences.

For the first time in its history, the Big Island will also have a walk of its own happening in addition to the one held on Oahu.

The NAMI Hawaii Big Island Walk will take place on the same date and at the same time in Hilo at the Queen Liliuokalani Gardens.

Anisa Wiseman, NAMI Walk Manager, joined us for a preview. For more information, click here.