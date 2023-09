Ukulele Virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro is releasing his 14th solo album on Friday. “Grateful” honors those who have inspired him. He is also performing with other musical artists during his “Hana Hou Festival” on Friday and Saturday. He joined Take2 to talk more about it.

Here’s more from Shimabukuro’s website:

By now, if you know the ‘ukulele, you might know the name, the innovator who is Jake Shimabukuro. He has captivated audiences around the world with his unique and dynamic style. With his mother as his first teacher of the instrument, Jake embraced a deep love and respect for the `ukulele and has explored new and unexpected ways to push the boundaries of what was possible on the humble four-strings. Each album has showcased his mastery of the instrument and his ability to weave together diverse genres to create a cohesive and captivating musical experience. He is undoubtedly one of the most innovative and exciting musicians of his generation, changing the perception of the instrument itself and breaking barriers of what kind of music it is capable of.

Enter his newest, and most personal album yet. Grateful is a coming home for Jake. With a literal who’s who of Hawai`i based musicians, this collection of songs is performed live, in studio with Jake’s friends, contemporaries, mentors, and heroes – all kanikapila style in a return to his roots. Grateful is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed duets album with artists from Willie Nelson, Ziggy Marley and Bette Midler to Jimmy Buffett, Jack Johnson and Kenny Loggins. It was these collaborations that inspired him to go back to the beginning and play with the musicians who first inspired him as he was growing up in Hawai`i. Jake shares a connection with each and every artist on this album.