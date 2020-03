HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Annual Murphy’s St. Patrick’s Day Block Party has been cancelled, but you can still celebrate the Irish at Murphy’s Bar & Grill with their first ever St. Patrick’s Day Drive-Thru.

They’ll be selling a corn beef plate for $15 and the Marion’s famous Irish Whiskey cake for $5. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Hawaii Children’s Cancer Fund.

For more information, click here.