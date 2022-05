HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mother’s Day is this Sunday and if you’re still looking to make plans for that special someone you might want to check out “Moms and Mimosas.”

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Here to tell us more on Take2 are Matthew Grahso and Chase Hue from the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.