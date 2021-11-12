Isabella Kalua’s adoptive parents: Isaac and Lehua Kalua expected in court

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The search for six-year-old missing girl Isabella Kalua, aka Ariel Sellers is still an ongoing active investigation in Waimanalo. Meanwhile, her adoptive parents Isaac and Lehua Kalua are expected to make a court appearance at the District Court on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said new evidence came to light, which has led to the arrest of Isabella’s adoptive parents. Her adoptive mom, 43-year-old Lehua Kalua, was arrested on Thursday approximately at 7:30 a.m. at her Waimanalo home — on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Isabella’s adoptive dad, 52-year-old Isaac Kalua, was arrested at Building 167 at Pearl Harbor, on Thursday, at approximately 7:30 a.m., also on suspicion of second-degree murder. The couple is being held without bail.

According to HPD, the statements made by the Kaluas when they first reported Isabella missing on Sept. 13 and on, were false.

HPD held a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 10 to ask the community for help with finding new leads on Isabella’s case.

We believe Ariel was murdered sometime in the middle of August 2021 by her adopted parents Lehua and Isaac Kalua” said Honolulu Police Maj Ben Moszkowicz. “It’s worth noting that this time element is a full month before Ariel was reported to the police’s as a missing person. The cause of Ariel’s death is still under full investigation and will not be discussed today.”

According to Moszkowicz, Ariel’s remains have not yet been recovered.

“We know there are members of the community who have cared for and who have continued to care for the well-being of Ariel and her sisters,” Moszkowicz said.

Officer Moszkowicz added by saying HPD is looking for witnesses that know or may have interacted with Ariel and her sisters between 2019 and August 2021 to come forward.

Moszkowicz concluded, “Also anyone who may have seen Lehua or Isaac Kalua during August or September of this year is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300.”

On Thursday, Sandy Kealoha, a Waimanalo resident who lives near the Kaluas’ residence shared her thoughts on how she felt about this incident happening in her community.

“It has made a big impact on everyone, like myself — I have anxiety from thinking about all the possibilities of what happened to her,” Kealoha said. “And they live right here by us, it’s devastating — I don’t know how people could do something this evil.”

Kealoha said the island is so small, everybody knows everybody, as she expressed how this tragic turn of events has affected her ohana.

“I’m sure somebody knows something. I’m sure of it,” Kealoha said. “I just hold my kids a little closer than ever. I just want them to know that there are people out there that harm their kids, and that’s not right.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips here or via the P3 Tips app.