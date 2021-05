HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a pageant celebrating body positivity and diversity. We’re talking about the Miss Hawaii Plus pageant.

Like many events during this pandemic, this year’s pageant had to adapt to get things going. Joining us with more is Samantha Iha-Preece, Producer of Miss Hawaii Plus and Sabrina Coulson, Miss Hawaii Plus 2021.

For more information, click here.