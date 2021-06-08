Mischievously Delicious: Loki makes appearance on popular cereal brand Lucky Charms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A popular cereal is turning sinister.

Cereal brand Lucky Charms unveiled a new commercial. In the advertisement, viewers can see Lucky the Leprechaun celebrating his favorite breakfast only to be replaced by the notorious trickster god and Marvel super villain Loki.

The limited edition “Loki charms” are to promote the new “Loki” series on Disney+ which debuts on Wednesday, June 9.

While the Loki charms are available, you won’t find them in stores. To get your hands on the “mischievously delicious” cereal, you’ll need to guess the encrypted password here.