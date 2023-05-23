The Department of Defense announced last week that it’s moving up their timeline to defuel Red Hill by six months. But can it be done in a safe manner and how can trust be restored within the community?

Commander Nico Melendez with the Joint Task Force-Red Hill joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss.

Melendez said the JTF wants to raise awareness for a defueling open house they’re hosting on May 23-24. They will also use it as an opportunity to talk about Red Hill and where they are in terms of repairs before they start defueling.

The meetings at Keehi Lagoon Memorial Park begin at 4 in the afternoon and run until 7 p.m.

Joint Task Force-Red Hill projects that it will begin the process of gravity defueling approximately 104 million gallons of fuel in the underground storage tanks on October 16 and complete the Supplement 2 defueling efforts—removal of fuel from underground storage tank mains and flowable tank bottoms, unpacking lines, and removal of fuel from surge tanks—by January 19, 2024. Completion of this phase will result in the removal of approximately 99.85%, or 104 million gallons of fuel, from the RHBFSF.

To avoid any confusion or ambiguity and in the spirit of transparency, DoD acknowledges the probability that a substantial amount of fuel (between 100,000 and 400,000 gallons) will remain in RHBFSF at the conclusion of this stage of defueling. DoD will provide additional supplements to comprehensively address all additional actions necessary to ensure removal of all fuel from RHBFSF.

JTF-Red Hill said they are working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

DoD said their work to defuel and close the RHBFSF will not be complete until they ensure, in coordination with the EPA and DOH, that the facility no longer contains fuel and that they have done all necessary corrective action around the facility to mitigate any risk to human health, the aquifer or the environment.