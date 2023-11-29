HONOLULU (KHON2) — Learning comes in many different forms, and a local high school has taken this into consideration when expanding opportunities for their students to gain access to practical experience and knowledge.

Mililani High School has embarked on its third year of offering its Trojan Trading Post to the community and its students.

Janise Kim who is a Career and Technical Education (CTE) Work-Based Learning Coordinator for Mililani High School is coordinating the store and the students.

She is working with two Mililani students, Kacie Niino, a Trojan Trading Post-Mentor and Matakivaha Kafoa, a Trojan Trading Post, Work-Based Learning Student.

What is the Trojan Trading Post you ask?

According to Kim, it’s a special holiday student-led pop-up shop that features products created by Career & Technical Education students at Mililani High School.

It’s open for a limited time, and it’s thier third year partnering with Town Center of Mililani. The project offers a great experience for Mililani students, and there’s unique gift ideas for the community.

The limited time pop-up store is located next to Hickam Federal Credit Union, across Poindexter’s Books at Town Center of Mililani.

Much of their inventory is gift-oriented with:

Culinary program treats: Dips, cookie mix, seasoning salts.

Fashion program designs: Shoulder tote bags, resin keychains, macrame, zipper pouches.

Building and construction item: Perpetual calendars, wood word signs, decorative panels.

Digital Design options: Custom Trojan shirts.

Agricultural offerings: Assorted plants.

Health: Play Soap.

Business: Dog treats, tumblers.

Plus lots of Trojans gear to show your pride!

But what’s so unique about this store?

Kim explained that it’s work based learning and a real-life immersion opportunity. The students are managing the inventory and managing the schedules.

It’s a great way to have our students learn in the community, raise money for scholarships and other programs for the school and offer the community unique holiday products for a limited time.

You can find the students and what they are learning and selling on their social media page.

The Trojan Trading Post is open Fridays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 16.