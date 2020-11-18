Mika The Sous Chef Collection

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about teaching our keiki to create healthy eating habits while supporting our local farmers.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Plus, the cuteness factor is off the charts! We’re talking about the new Mika the Sous Chef Collection.

Denise Yamaguchi, Executive Director of the Hawaii Agricultural Foundation, joined Take2 to discuss the new collection.

For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories