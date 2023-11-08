MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The fires that ravaged Maui in August continues to impact the lives of the pets lost or left behind.

The Maui Humane Society is working diligently to continue rescuing all sorts of pets that survived and have been waiting for their families to return to save them.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

As a result, MHS has reached capacity and is in dire need of help from the public to ensure these pets have food and a safe place to live after the traumas they have experienced.

MHS has issued an S.O.S. for dog and cat fosters as kennels have filled to capacity with these sweet fur babies.

the population of dogs and cats has reached a critical level; so, they are in need of temporary housing and foster parents.

“Maui Humane Society has been in emergency response mode since the fires and there has

been a particular emphasis on cats in the media,” said MHS CEO Dr. Lisa Labrecque.

Many of the rescued dogs and cats are having to double up occupancy in kennels making the accommodations uncomfortable and eventually unsafe for the pets.

“However, we are still running a very busy shelter as life goes on and urgently need our community’s help,” added Labrecque. “By simply fostering one dog who will vacate a kennel, you are giving another dog the opportunity to have a safe place to receive medical care, potentially be reunited with its owner or be adopted. In essence, you are potentially saving the life of a dog who needs help.”

You can click here for more information on how you can help.

For those who open their hearts and homes to these pets, foster families are provided with all the supplies they will need to care for the canines in their temporary care. There is no experience needed. You also do not need training or time commitments to the process required.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

If you cannot foster or temporarily house a pet, then MHS is also in need of supplies: food (dry and wet), treats, litter, beds, blankets, toys, leashes, collars, scratching posts.