You can get your holiday shopping done while checking out a gingerbread workshop and Santa! All that and more will be featured at the Mele Kalikimaka Marketplace, which will be held Dec. 14-15 at the Blaisdell Expo Hall. One of the vendors, Aran Higa with Dream Sling, joined Take2 with a preview.
https://dreamsling.com/
Mele Kalikimaka Marketplace to feature Dream Sling
You can get your holiday shopping done while checking out a gingerbread workshop and Santa! All that and more will be featured at the Mele Kalikimaka Marketplace, which will be held Dec. 14-15 at the Blaisdell Expo Hall. One of the vendors, Aran Higa with Dream Sling, joined Take2 with a preview.