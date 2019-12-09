Mele Kalikimaka Marketplace to feature Dream Sling

Live Now
You can get your holiday shopping done while checking out a gingerbread workshop and Santa! All that and more will be featured at the Mele Kalikimaka Marketplace, which will be held Dec. 14-15 at the Blaisdell Expo Hall. One of the vendors, Aran Higa with Dream Sling, joined Take2 with a preview.

