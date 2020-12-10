HONOLULU (KHON2) — You can get into the holiday spirit this weekend at Windward Mall with the Mele Kalikimaka Craft and Gift Fair!
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
It will showcase everything from gifts to books, to jewelry and crafts.
Rella Dwiggins, events coordinator, and Kelly O’sullivan, senior retail marketing manager at Windward Mall, joined us with more details.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- ‘This is what we do’: FedEx, UPS confident they can send COVID-19 vaccines across nation
- Oahu’s 7-day average stands at 66 COVID-19 cases, 2 percent positivity rate
- Lawmakers optimistic as they see progress on COVID-19 relief framework
- Hawaii’s Ka’ai Tom selected by Oakland Athletics in MLB Rule 5 Draft
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 123 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities