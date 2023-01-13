Before there was Iron Man and Black Panther, there was Kikaida! It’s been 49 years since he first appeared on TV in Hawaii, but the red, yellow and blue costumed super android continues to mesmerize kids of all ages. And this weekend, you’ll have a chance meet him at Kikaida Forever at the New Year’s Ohana Festival at the Japanese Cultural Center.

Daisuke Ban, the actor who played Jiro/Kikaida, and Joanne Ninomiya, CEO of JN Productions/Generation Kikaida, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss their big event.