HONOLULU (KHON2) — Although schools and universities are back in session, the struggles have prevailed.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Even the basic need for food is a problem that needs immediate assistance.

Ardis Eschenberg, Chancellor of Windward Community College joined us this morning to tell us about a helpful initiative called Meals with a Mission.