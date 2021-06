HONOLULU (KHON2) — It may be the first of its kind here in the islands. McDonald’s in Hawaii will be hosting a “Drive-up hiring day” on Saturday, June 19 to allow interested applicants to interview within the comfort of their car.

McDonalds says 38 locations will be participating and applicants may be hired on the spot. The drive-up hiring event starts at 10 a.m.