Tropical Storm Calvin is bringing rain to the Big Island, forcing some road closures including transportation services, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the impacts.

Road closures impacted some areas of Hilo, including Makaala Street, which has reopened. Wood Valley has a possible road closed, according to Mayor Roth. Waipio Valley Road was closed, according to Mayor Roth, due to some previously scheduled work. At 7:07 a.m. a road closure was announced in O’okala along Highway 19 due to a landslide alert.

Some County offices are also closed. Bus services should be back in service around 9 a.m.

Shelters continue to operate and Mayor Roth said there were about 30 people taking advantage of those services. Shelters will likely close Wednesday.

Mayor Roth said they’ve been planning for a few weeks now, since they were aware of the possible impacts of Calvin.

Big Island has been through severe storms before and were able to get started on clearing culverts and making sure that their operations were ready for the impacts.