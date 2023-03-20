Do you have any concerns about falling rocks in your neighborhood, rail construction or getting a housing permit? You can voice your concerns to Mayor Blangiardi in person because he’ll be hosting several town halls starting tomorrow in Ewa.

The Mayor also talked about a bill proposing big pay hikes for city leaders, rail construction and building permits.

Mayor Blangiardi joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss these topics and his town hall schedule.

Mayor Blangiardi and representatives from more than 25 departments and City agencies will attend all 11 meetings.

The town halls will include an open question and answer session with Mayor Blangiardi and other city department directors and deputy directors. The public is encouraged to participate and make suggestions on how the administration can better serve the people of O‘ahu.

For more information on the town hall schedule, view this website.