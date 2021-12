HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed an emergency proclamation overnight for the City and County of Honolulu due to the heavy rains and flooding.

Mayor Blangiardi joined Wake Up 2day to discuss Oahu’s response to the severe weather and the latest updates.