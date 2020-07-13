Live Now
Living808

Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino Believes State Should Delay Travel Plan

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After setting a single day record with 42 new cases on Saturday, the State Health Department reported another 21 new cases yesterday. This, as Governor Ige decides on whether he will delay the reopening of out of state travel on August 1st. Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino joined us this morning to share his thoughts moving forward.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories