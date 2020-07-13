HONOLULU (KHON2) — After setting a single day record with 42 new cases on Saturday, the State Health Department reported another 21 new cases yesterday. This, as Governor Ige decides on whether he will delay the reopening of out of state travel on August 1st. Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino joined us this morning to share his thoughts moving forward.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino Believes State Should Delay Travel Plan
- Senate Majority Leader Kalani English Discusses Legislative Session
- Kauai Police seeking information about a hit and run Sunday night
- Helicopters drop water as ship continues to burn at Naval Base San Diego
- SEC Continuing to Mull Options as Conference-Only Schedule May be End Result