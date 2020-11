HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about supporting local businesses and taking them to the next level in order to show the world what really makes Hawaii special.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Mana Up Broadcast Showcase will be happening this Friday right here on Khon2. Meli James, Co-Founder of Mana Up, joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the big event.

For more information, click here.