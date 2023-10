If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, Mālama Hawaii Makers Market invites you to join them at their Hawaii Kai market, this Saturday, October 7th at Koko Head Elementary School. There will be nearly 50 curated small businesses to browse and shop as well as live music and food vendors! Elyse, a Mālama Hawaii Makers Market vendor and spokesperson, joined us today to give us more information about the event.