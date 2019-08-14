HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Makapu’u Twilight Concert Series is back at Sea Life Park.

The beloved, vibrant music of popular local entertainers will fill the air at one of the island’s best locations for evening events.

The combination of these great artists performing in the open air under the stars at beautiful Makapu’u Point will make for an unforgettable experience.

Christina Leos, Marketing Manager at Sea Life Park, joined us this morning for a preview and a special performance from Natalie Ai Kamauu.



