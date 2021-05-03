Makapuu Trail to close Tuesday for maintenance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Makapuu Lighthouse Trail is taking a temporary break for maintenance.

The closure starts Tuesday at 7 a.m. and ends at 11a.m. The Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline parking lot will be closed during the same time frame.

Shoreline access will remain open along the Wawamalu/Sandy Beach area.

According to DLNR, this closure is to protect people from flying debris during the maintenance process for the safety of park users.