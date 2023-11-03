HONOLULU (KHON) — The 10th Annual Made in Maui begins on Friday, Nov. 3.
You can enjoy the festival through Nov. 4 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center.
“We are thrilled to move forward with the 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival this year as a way to help our local manufactures and makers connect with new buyers, distributors, and shoppers after many were greatly impacted by the recent wildfires,” explains Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “This is a great opportunity for our statewide community to come together and support our small businesses and shop local.”
