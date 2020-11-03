The popular Made in Maui County Festival is back, and it is going virtual this year! The event will be held on November 7-8th from 8 am-5 pm. Attendees will be able to shop online from a wide variety of Made in Maui County products, interact directly with vendors through a virtual booth with video chat, and view the livestream program.
Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce, joined us this morning with the details.
madeinmauicountyfestival.com
Made in Maui County Festival goes virtual
