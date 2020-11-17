MADD Hawaii’s Tie One On For Safety Campaign

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the holiday season coming up, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hawaii wants to remind everyone about the dangers of impaired driving and how to avoid causing senseless tragedies.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

MADD Hawaii will kick off its annual “Tie One On For Safety” Red Ribbon campaign this week. Theresa Paulette, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hawaii, joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the campaign.

For more information, view https://www.madd.org/hawaii/ and www.dtric.com/mocktails.