With the holiday season upon us, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hawaii is conducting its annual Tie One On for Safety red ribbon campaign to remind everyone to not drink and drive. Theresa Paulette from MADD Hawaii joined Take2 to discuss how you can participate and tips to keep you safe this holiday season.

For more information on MADD Hawaii, view https://madd.org/hawaii/

For a full list of Mocktail recipes, view https://www.dtric.com/Mocktails/